Doximity (DOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Doximity to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Doximity Price Performance
Doximity stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $76.88.
Institutional Trading of Doximity
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Doximity by 1,611.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
