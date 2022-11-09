DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

About DRI Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.