Duality Advisers LP Acquires 20,343 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 74,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,597. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.48.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

