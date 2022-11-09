Duality Advisers LP Acquires 27,922 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises about 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. 24,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,065. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

