Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $222.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

