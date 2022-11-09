Duality Advisers LP Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.32. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

