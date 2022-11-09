Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.56 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,277. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

