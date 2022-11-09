Duality Advisers LP Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Incyte by 46.7% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 10.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 594.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 240,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 206,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Incyte

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.36.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.