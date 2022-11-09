Duality Advisers LP Purchases 36,437 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,437 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 172.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 219.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.28. 4,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

