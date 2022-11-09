Duality Advisers LP Purchases 8,152 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.31. 64,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,464. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.