Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 287,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 701,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 106,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,542. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

