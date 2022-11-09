Duality Advisers LP Raises Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,710 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.12% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PACW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. 37,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

