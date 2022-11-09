Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 6.7%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.44. 2,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 222,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $528.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

