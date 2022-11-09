E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EINC. National Bankshares cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight Capital lowered E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.31.

EINC traded up C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. E Automotive has a 12 month low of C$3.90 and a 12 month high of C$22.65.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

