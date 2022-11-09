Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Up to $31.55

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $34.83. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 3,278 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $465.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.