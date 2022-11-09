Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.20. 14,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

