Eight Capital Trims Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Target Price to C$14.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASTL. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

ASTL stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.85. 113,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$8.53 and a one year high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.83 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.27.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

