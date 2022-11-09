Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.32 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESALY traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,876. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eisai from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

