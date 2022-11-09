Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $126.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.76.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

