Element Fleet Management (EFN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN):

11/9/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

11/1/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

10/28/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00.

10/27/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

10/24/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

10/18/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$288.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.