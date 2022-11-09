Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELEEF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of ELEEF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 7,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

