Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.82.

LLY stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.82. The stock had a trading volume of 72,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $368.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.79 and a 200 day moving average of $316.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

