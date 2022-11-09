ELIS (XLS) Tops One Day Volume of $545.28

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $65.84 million and $545.28 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32571854 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

