Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Shares Up 2.3%

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.15. 21,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 110,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Eloro Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Eloro Resources alerts:

Eloro Resources Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$213.13 million and a P/E ratio of -38.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.18.

Eloro Resources Company Profile

Eloro Resources ( CVE:ELO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.