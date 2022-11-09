Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 127,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 211,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.