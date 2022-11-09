Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 127,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 211,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

