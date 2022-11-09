Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 39,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

