Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 26,400 shares.

Enertopia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

