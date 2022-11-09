Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 26,400 shares.
Enertopia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Enertopia
Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enertopia (ENRT)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.