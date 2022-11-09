Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Eneti Stock Performance

NASDAQ NETI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 453,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,416. Eneti has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Get Eneti alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eneti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Eneti by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Eneti

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NETI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eneti from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

