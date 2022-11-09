Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Down 2.5%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.10 and last traded at C$29.10. Approximately 49,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 101,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price target on Enghouse Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.36%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

