Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Enservco shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 419,535 shares changing hands.

Enservco Trading Down 12.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Enservco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.