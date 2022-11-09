Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Acquires C$36,600.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.41. The company had a trading volume of 616,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,765. The firm has a market cap of C$625.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy cut Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.96.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

