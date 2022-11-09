Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$5.00 target price on Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

