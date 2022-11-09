Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $38,078.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $38,078.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $51,438.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,390 shares of company stock worth $930,353. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,572,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

