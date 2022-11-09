EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $8.01 on Wednesday, reaching $140.25. The stock had a trading volume of 212,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

