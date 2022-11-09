Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after buying an additional 144,782 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 189,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 57,657 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 44,832 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

