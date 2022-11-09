Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 352,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,322,000 after buying an additional 266,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.35 during trading on Wednesday. 35,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,880. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

