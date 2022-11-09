Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,279,390 shares of company stock valued at $30,691,221 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

GOOGL traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. 1,631,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,761,082. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.