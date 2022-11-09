Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,276,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

