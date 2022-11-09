Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,276,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.
GSK Price Performance
GSK Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.
GSK Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.