Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,812 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

