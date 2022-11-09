Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $128.93. The company had a trading volume of 203,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,795. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $158.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

