Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,195 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,496,000 after acquiring an additional 779,979 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 700,627 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,631,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $51.08.

