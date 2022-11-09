Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $29.10-$29.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.24 billion-$7.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion. Equinix also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $596.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $583.50 and a 200-day moving average of $640.77. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $745.19.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517 shares of company stock worth $1,046,846 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

