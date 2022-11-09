Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Johnson Controls International plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $153,953,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

