Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Marcus Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research report issued on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

MCS opened at $15.30 on Monday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $483.62 million, a P/E ratio of 382.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

