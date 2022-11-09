Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.55.

ERO stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.45. The company had a trading volume of 99,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,852. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$24.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

