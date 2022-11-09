Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $863.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.04 or 0.00120329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,487.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00323139 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022023 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00751933 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00562335 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001011 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005738 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00230392 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00228835 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,824,152 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.