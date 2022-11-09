Everipedia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.31 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and $3.31 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

