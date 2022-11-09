EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Stock Price Down 10%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 139,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 155,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

EVmo Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. EVmo had a negative net margin of 107.63% and a negative return on equity of 503.78%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

