Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.25.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

