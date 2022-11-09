Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Lowered to $95.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after buying an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

